Giants name Daniel Jones their starting quarterback

Posted by Josh Alper on September 17, 2019, 10:21 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Daniel Jones era will begin on Sunday.

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur opened the door to making a change at quarterback on Monday when he declined to say Eli Manning would start against the Buccaneers. It would have been surprising to make such a public show of doubt in Manning’s ability to do the job before going back to him again this week and the Giants won’t do that.

The team announced on Tuesday morning that Jones will make his first NFL start this weekend. The first-round pick looked good during his preseason work and the quick move to put him in the starting lineup makes one wonder if he would have been the starter in Week One if not for the Giants’ sentimental attachment to Manning.

“Ultimately, this is a move that I felt was best for this team at this time,” Shurmur said in a statement. “I have said it since I got here, I am very fond of Eli. His work ethic, his preparation, his football intelligence. All those attributes are as good as I have ever seen in a player. And Eli worked as hard as you could ask of anybody to get ready for this season. This move is more about Daniel moving forward than about Eli.”

The veteran was not helped by a skeletal receiving corps or an underwhelming defense in the first two weeks of this season, but his results weren’t markedly better when the team had more robust supporting casts in recent seasons. Jones’s arrival in April meant Manning’s time in the starting lineup was limited, although suggestions from the team were that it would be a while longer before pulling the plug.

Given the quarterback injuries around the league, the Giants could conceivably look to trade Manning if he has interest in continuing his career elsewhere and other teams believe he’d be better than options already on hand. The Giants have decided they have one and Jones will start trying to prove them right this weekend.

Permalink 87 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

87 responses to “Giants name Daniel Jones their starting quarterback

  7. We all knew this was coming. Just didn’t think it would be this soon. Eli has had a great career but father time never loses.

  11. But can he play D? As much as it’s fun to pick on Eli, it’s clearly not his fault. What is clear tho is Shurmur is not HC quality.

  12. Throw him to the fire! Great job Pat. No Wr’s to throw to and poor offensive line. Giants are making mistake…let Eli continue to get the pounding until the WR’s get healty and then start the rookie towards the end of the season.

  13. Last year i lost my huge money on nfl network never again! Now i’m watching nfl on NFLSKYTV dot COM it is the best place to watch nfl game 2019 i saved my money and tension. Some people will say its spam but they are absolutely wrong cause this site has money back guarantee!! if you don’t like their service then tell them for refund they give your money back. If you don’t believe check it by yourself.

  18. What do they have to lose at this point? If the kid doesn’t do well, put Eli back in. The writing was on the wall when they drafted Jones.

  20. Gettleman screwed up in the spring. The Giants should have done one of two things:
    – keep Eli and draft a pass rusher at number 6
    – release Eli, draft a QB at number 6, and use the cap space for a pass rusher
    Instead, Gettleman keeps Eli and drafts a QB, and the defense can’t stop a stadium hot dog wrapper blowing in the breeze.

    Eli will handle this with the class he showed when McAdoo benched him the one game. While Eli should have been able to exit on better terms, I would imagine phones are working right now to see if anyone is willing to trade for Eli. The Giants are otherwise going nowhere this season, and it’s highly unlikely the team will start Eli for the final home game in December as a “farewell” because the fans will see through that phoniness.

  24. This has been a mess up on the giants in so many ways.

    -2017 you bench him for Geno Smith. That was a gutless move by a gutless head coach looking to put the blame on the QB. There was a lot of backlash on this and the Giants management failed to realize it wasn’t because they benched Manning, it’s because they benched him for Geno Smith.

    -Giants say they are going to win now while rebuilding. At 6 they reach for Jones and don’t get a player who could help Manning win now.

    -After drafting Jones that high they bring back manning for over 20 mil because they were afraid of the backlash. So they justify it by playing him 2 games and having him mentor Jones?

    The guys running the team have no clue what they are doing. They set up Manning to fail but did it in a way where they covered their rear ends. For the GM and the head coach, all eyes are on you now with Eli on the bench…..

  25. Sure the Giants are horrible this season – and have been for years now, unfortunately – but I don’t see any scenario playing out well for them. Eli’s best years are behind him, but throwing in a rookie this early into his career could be detrimental to his confidence if he plays poorly, and let’s face it, this team is beyond bad this year, so how can Jones even be expected to do well? While Jones looked good in preseason (yes, preseason), he’s shown that he’s prone to fumbling. Hopefully he learns to hold onto the ball and continues to improve.

    Eli, thanks a bunch for the memories, the two amazing Super Bowls, and always being a class act. Most teams could only dream that their franchise QB’s could carry themselves the way you have for 15 years. Go enjoy retirement knowing that you beat Brady twice.

  26. After watching the Bills play the Giants last week it seems like the O line is as big a problem as Manning. The Bills had no problem pressuring Manning with just 4-5 rushers. although the Giants starting receivers were not playing it seemed as if the replacements did a pretty good job.

  35. This could get real ugly come this weekend. The Giants will be a skeleton crew around Daniel Jones w/ a struggling offensive line that isn’t all that good and not much at all at the skill position outside of Saquon Barkley especially at RB. And the Giants play an extremely aggressive Todd Bowles coached Tampa defense that will confuse him pre-snap and bring a ton of pressure post snap forcing him into bad throws. Come this Sunday I dont see this going well for Daniel Jones & the Giants.

  39. @scoops1 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 10:24 am
    $23.5 Million is now on the the bench for the rest of the Season

    Thanks ELI
    ======================================
    No you should thank the Giants! Was Eli supposed to reject the contract?

  40. Sooner than I assumed, but the writing was on the wall. Granted, Eli had zero help this year, but he hasn’t done what a QB’s job is, and that is to elevate the play of those around him.

    Might as well take the lumps this year. It was looking like a lost season anyway. Bummer, as I am a big Giants AND Eli Manning fan. And if Giants fans can get 2 SB wins from Daniel

  44. The Giants are terrible, so I don’t expect much of an improvement.
    The downside is if Jones isn’t ready then what do they do?
    Stay with him? Go back to Eli?

    Good luck to him.

    PS – Elis base is 17MM. The rest is due to the pro-rated bonus paid 5 years ago.
    They could have cut him in the off season and saved all of that.

  46. Let’s see what Jones can do everyone was giving him a hard time. It wasn’t his fault he was picked so high. I hope he does well for the G-men.

  47. Let’s see what Jones can do everyone was giving him a hard time. It wasn’t his fault he was picked so high. I hope he does well for the G-men.

  49. The ONLY QB that has milked an NFL franchise(s) out of more money for such mediocre play is Sam Bradford!

  51. Eagles with foles beat Atlanta eagles with Wentz lose This is why it made zero sense to get rid of foles Wentz gets the least out of the team they always end up falling short . Wentz 6-17 vs teams over 500 with zero playoff wins foles with same exact team Is 10-2 vs teams over 500 with tons of playoff wins Wentz is bad for chemistry

  52. scoops1 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 10:24 am
    $23.5 Million is now on the the bench for the rest of the Season

    Thanks ELI
    —————————————————

    And this is his fault how?

    If someone was offering you $23.5 million and you honestly believe you can do the job, are you turning it down? If you want to “thank” someone, thank the Giants. And they are honoring Eli’s contract, unlike many teams that people complain about who callously cut a player.

  53. As a Bucs fan, thank you Giants. Can’t wait to see in person the stomping that the Bucs are gonna give the Giants. #SiegeTheDay #RaiseTheFlags #ItsABucsLife #LetsGoBucs

  55. Great, just our luck. I was hoping they would’ve waited until after our game. Our track record vs 1st time starters, rookies, back ups is atrocious. Actually, it’s not too good vs most quarterbacks however it’s especially bad against the latter.

  57. Did the Giants need to find a new young QB? sure.
    But lay the blame for poor play where it belongs on the Coaching, drafting and management.
    We could have drafted a Defensive star with #6 this year and looked to trade up in next years draft for a top QB.
    Thanks Eli for bringing us two Super Bowls and for being a class act.

  59. The haters cheered on Father Time without realizing he was hunting Tom Brady through the process of elimination.

  64. Hope when Daniel Jones struggles and he will because he still a rookie they wont put Eli back as the starter

  65. Trade him now. Clear some cap space and get a draft pick in return. Trade him to Pittsburgh for anything – even a 6th round pick.

  66. Theyre just making him the scapegoat… Is Eli’s best days behind him?? Absolutely!!! But when you trade away the team’s best receiver, and the 2nd best receiver is not playing because of a concussion, then you’re bound to struggle… from the stats the offense still generated 400 yards… but the defense gave up 35 points and 28 points in games 1 and 2..

  67. Is this really that controversial?
    I get Eli won 2 Super Bowls. But everyone has an expiration date, and Eli passed his 2 years ago.

    Are Giants fans really upset about this??

  71. If I am the Giants I am calling the Colts, Steelers, Jags and Saints and see if you can get a 5th or 6th rounder for him.Only people who don’t know football blame the Giants mess on Eli. He completed 66% of his passes (carer high) threw for 4300 yards last year with 21 TD and only 11 picks on a team with no O-Line. Put him behind a team that has a line and some weapons and he can be serviceable.

  72. I think this is more about protecting Eli’s body (and reputation) than it is about trying to win. OTOH the Giants aren’t going anywhere this year so why not let Jones learn the ropes while expectations are low?

  73. scoops1 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 10:24 am
    $23.5 Million is now on the the bench for the rest of the Season

    Thanks ELI
    ———————–

    Eli only signed the contract. It was written up and provided by the front office. You can never be mad at the player over financial and contractual decisions committed to by the front office.

  76. Assuming the Giants were willing to trade him, can anyone take on his contract? No way Pittsburgh could. They are on the hook for $45 millon+ for Antonio Brown and Roethlisberger. The Jags just signed Foles to a huge contract. Bradford should return in a month or even less for the Jets. I don’t see a trade happening.

  79. and the giants paid Nate Solder BIG MONEY to leave us. Nate, while good, doesn’t have Dante Scarnecchia to coach him, nor keep their QB upright. The offensive line and lack of offense is going to KILL THIS KID

  80. Will those of you calling for Eli to Pitt please stop!! The Steelers have their qb of the future and his time is now. Eli isn’t going to Pittsburgh to watch and hold a clipboard.

  83. The irony is that the Giants will be in the mix for a top 3 pick next year where there are better qb propects(and possibly a generational talent in Tua). Should have take the DE Allen at 6 and maybe that would’ve helped getting the D off the field. Where did they think the D pressure was going to come from? Gettleman f’d this up. I hope I’m wrong but I don’t think we will see enough out of Jones to dispel the idea that taking a QB next draft is a bad idea.

  84. “rogerdodger99 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 10:26 am
    Thanks for the memories, Eli. We’ll always have those super bowls in our hearts but it’s over. Could have done worse than the last 15 years.”

    —————-
    From a Patriots fan, he had a hell of a ride and got the best of us twice. Wish more fans were like this. Awesome stuff!

  85. Shurmur needs to go.. Disgusted and Depressed by his antics etc etc ..

    1 and 15.. The win who else the Dolphins.. and we lose the first pick..

    ELI: I still bELIeve best of luck to you next season ..

    Reece screwed you over big time..

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!