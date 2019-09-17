Jaguars have fallen apart since last year’s win over Patriots

It was exactly a year ago that the Jaguars looked like perhaps the best young team in football. Since then, things have not gone according to plan.

In Week Two of 2018, the Jaguars beat the Patriots to improve to 2-0. That same Jaguars team had nearly beaten the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game the previous season, and it looked like Jacksonville was building a great young team for years to come.

In the 16 games since beating the Patriots, the Jaguars are 3-13.

What has gone wrong? Nearly everything. They realized that Blake Bortles, the quarterback they had drafted third overall and then given a big second contract, wasn’t the answer. Leonard Fournette, the running back drafted fourth overall, missed half the season and didn’t play well when he did play. Injuries were an issue, the team seemed to be tuning out coach Doug Marrone, and the Jaguars quickly went from the high of 2-0 after beating the Patriots to the low of 3-8 and out of playoff contention a couple months later.

This year isn’t looking any better. The Jaguars are 0-2, Nick Foles was hurt in his first game as Bortles’ replacement, and now Jalen Ramsey — who appeared to be the most important piece in a great defense — is requesting a trade.

Whether it ever works out for Marrone and Tom Coughlin in Jacksonville remains to be seen, but it certainly isn’t working now. That big win over the Patriots was only a year ago. It feels much longer than that.

15 responses to “Jaguars have fallen apart since last year’s win over Patriots

  1. That’s what happens. Teams load up for an annual SB and if they can somehow randomly will win the game, they end up imploding because they blew their wad.

    Alternatively, if a team gets embarrassed after putting so much into it for their personal SB, that losing team also loses its edge and goes into an entrenched tailspin.

    It’s one of the Pats’ hallmarks the last 15 years.

  3. They won the battle but lost the war.

    Slow and steady wins the race. The NFL is a meat grinding, emotional roller coaster marathon.

  6. This is called the “Rex Ryan Effect”.

    Put 100% of your energy into beating NE, and if you do – even on a last play fluke lateral like Miami last year – you then act like you won the SB, party all night and then completely fall apart.

  7. We’ve quite a few times over the years seen a team get an early season win over the Pats and assume they’ve made it and don’t have to work so hard any more. The result is always the same. Pats recover and go on deep in the playoffs or the Super Bowl, the other team fades away.

  8. the “answer” everyone will claim is to fire marrone. of course, once you get a new coach in, there will be the 4 year turning over of roster, and of course the cycle will start again.

    today’s player is the problem. they show little perserverance when on a team struggling. instead of bear down, it’s trade me so i can be on a winning team.

  9. Teams create so much noise in effort to beat NE they forget B’s first rule which is to ignore the noise.

    It’s so simple but so hard to achieve. Sort of like see this button? All you have to do is sit here but whatever you do, for gods sake don’t push it.

  12. Reminds me of 2 particular cases. One is Rex Ryan with the Bills and Jets against the Patriots and the other Jeff Fisher against the Seahawks when coaching the Rams. Their teams were always ready to go against that one opponent and played great games, but then utter mediocrity the reminder 14 weeks.

  14. Everyone known That,
  15. The GM should have been fired the moment they inked Bortles to a new deal. Anyone who didn’t see Bortles’ deficiencies doesn’t belong in an NFL FO. That signing was the instant where the Jags doomed themselves to two or three years in the wilderness.

