Jamal Adams: I’m just focused on this team

Getty Images

In 2019, who a player does or doesn’t follow on social media becomes fodder for conversations and that’s what happened with Jets safety Jamal Adams on Tuesday.

Adams reportedly unfollowed the Jets on Instagram in the wake of Monday night’s 23-3 loss to the Browns. Adams was on the bench for the final five plays of that loss and confirmed during an appearance on WFAN Tuesday afternoon that he was benched.

“I tried to anticipate a play and anticipated it wrong. They benched me,” Adams said.

With other players pushing for getting trades around the league, the benching/social media double whammy could have some wondering if Adams is looking for an exit from the Jets. While Adams was less forthcoming about anything having to do with his social media proclivities and sounded down about the general state of affairs around the team, he didn’t say he wanted to go anywhere else.

He called the social media issue “outside noise” multiple times and said that he’s “just focused on this team.” That team has had a brutal start to the season, but Adams said he still believed the team can be a winner.

“I strongly believe so. It’s a special place. It’s a special atmosphere at MetLife,” Adams said. “We just have to get it together. . . . We just have to keep fighting.”

The next fight comes in New England this Sunday and people will be calling for the towel well before the final bell if the Jets look the way they did on Monday night.