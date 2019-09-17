Jets QB Trevor Siemian out for the year

Getty Images

If the Jets are going to escape the “world of suck,” they’re going to have to do it without backup quarterback Trevor Siemian.

Jets coach Adam Gase just announced that Siemian was out for the year after leaving last night’s game with an ankle injury.

Siemian needs surgery to repair torn ligaments he suffered against the Browns.

That means that just-promoted-from-the-practice-squad Luke Falk is their only healthy quarterback, while Sam Darnold recovers from mononucleosis.

Falk actually played well in relief last night, and Gase said he would start until Darnold was well.

That means the Jets are again looking for another quarterback, along with about a quarter of the league right now.