Jets tackle: “We’re in the world of suck right now”

Getty Images

For generations, football coaches have conditioned players to speak in meaningless cliches, to offer little in the way of insight, and less in the way of art.

Kelvin Beachum has resisted that urge. Despite spending eight years in a league that hates clarity and beauty of language, the Jets offensive tackle is nothing less than a poet.

“It’s frustrating, but this is the NFL,” Beachum said after last night’s loss to the Browns, via Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. “We’re in the world of suck right now.”

The Jets have been sailing toward that mythical land for years, like Odysseus on a long quest for home.

Last night’s loss, without their starting quarterback because of mononucleosis and his backup getting injured early, leaving them in the hands of someone named Luke Falk, might have gotten them closer to the shore than they’ve been in some time.

And we should all be grateful we have a wordsmith like Beachum to document the journey for us all.