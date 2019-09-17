JuJu Smith-Schuster doesn’t see offense changing much

Getty Images

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was on the receiving end of Mason Rudolph‘s first completion as an NFL player last Sunday and building that connection will be important for the Steelers offense now that Ben Roethlisberger is out for the year with an elbow injury.

Smith-Schuster told Mike Florio of PFT on Tuesday that he feels that he and the 2018 third-round pick “have a connection” because of work they’ve done in practice on days when Roethlisberger was resting.

While that’s a good starting point, Smith-Schuster acknowledged there will be a big difference in going from a player with Roethlisberger’s experience to one making his first NFL start. Despite that gap, the wideout said he does not expect to see much change in how the Steelers run their offense.

“I don’t think it will change a lot,” We have our plays set, we have the guys we still have on offense at every position that we need and I don’t think a lot will change.”

The Steelers have only produced 29 points and 569 yards through two games, so some change wouldn’t be a bad thing on the offensive side of the ball.