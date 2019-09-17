Lions release C.J. Anderson after claiming Paul Perkins

Getty Images

C.J. Anderson called himself a “perfect fit” in the Lions offense and hoped he finally had found a home after signing with his fifth team in the last year and a half.

Alas, his stay in Detroit was not long.

The Lions announced Tuesday that they have released Anderson, signaling Ty Johnson has won the backup job.

He did not start either of the Lions games, played only 36 snaps and gained only 43 yards on 16 carries.

Anderson had three 100-yard games in five games with the Rams last season, including the postseason, after signing off the street.

But the Lions needed his roster spot after claiming Paul Perkins off waivers from the Giants.

The Giants made Perkins inactive the first two games.

Perkins, a fifth-round choice of the Giants in 2016, played 25 games with five starts his first two seasons in New York. He gained 546 rushing yards on 153 carries and caught 23 passes for 208 yards.