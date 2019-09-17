Lions sign Jeff Driskel

Getty Images

The Lions shuffled through several backup quarterback options in the preseason and they’re continuing to sift through options in the regular season.

Jeff Driskel is the newest name in the mix. According to multiple reports, the team is signing Driskel as the corresponding move to releasing Josh Johnson. He joins David Blough on the depth chart behind Matthew Stafford.

Driskel was placed on injured reserve by the Bengals this summer due to a hamstring injury and he was released off of that list recently.

Driskel started five games for the Bengals last season and completed 105-of-176 passes for 1,003 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ran 25 times for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

In addition to Johnson, Blough and Driskel, the Lions have also had Connor Cook, Tom Savage, Luis Perez and David Fales on the roster at various points this year.