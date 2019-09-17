Myles Garrett happy about sacks, disappointed by penalties

Getty Images

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said this offseason that he felt limited while playing in the defense put together by Gregg Williams in Cleveland and that he was looking forward to more freedom this season.

Williams now runs the defense for the Jets, so he got to see the freer Garrett in person on Monday night and it was certainly an active performance for the 2017 first overall pick. Garrett had three sacks, two roughing the passer penalties — one of which knocked Trevor Siemian out of the game — and two offside penalties over the course of Cleveland’s 23-3 win and the effort left him with a mixed review of the night’s work.

“I’m glad about the sacks. I’m glad about how we did overall on defense keeping the New York Jets to just three points. Keeping Le’Veon Bell mostly under wraps, knowing he is a threat at all times. The best part is getting the win. Getting that weight off of us. Gaining the momentum to stack some wins. Also, disappointed in those penalties and those negative plays against my team. I’m supposed to be a leader on this defense and this team so, I can’t be saying that and doing that and also having those negative plays effecting my team like that.”

Garrett was also penalized for unnecessary roughness in the season opener and head coach Freddie Kitchens said the team will continue to work with Garrett to make sure that the positives outweigh the negatives on the field.

“I mean, that’s the only thing you can do, and help him, put him in situations, communicate with him to put him in situations to make better decisions,” Kitchens said. “It’s a decision-making deal and he’ll still continue to work on his decisions.”

Garrett’s five sacks lead the league through two weeks. The Browns would like to see that number grow while the penalties stop piling up.