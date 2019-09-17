Patriots place Isaiah Wynn on injured reserve

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 17, 2019, 5:14 PM EDT
The Patriots have lost their starting left tackle for at least half the season.

Isaiah Wynn is going on injured reserve, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

All players on injured reserve have to miss at least eight weeks before they become eligible to return. Wynn suffered a foot injury on Sunday and it’s unclear exactly how much time he’ll miss.

Fortunately for the Patriots, they’ve shown an ability to get by with a revolving door at left tackle. Each of the last two offseasons they’ve allowed their starting left tackles, Nate Solder and Trent Brown, to walk in free agency, and the offense has been fine with whoever is protecting Tom Brady‘s blind side. Brady is excellent at seeing the pass rush before it arrives, and offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia has a proven track record of getting the most out of his players.

So the Patriots should be in good shape, even without Wynn for at least half the season.

11 responses to “Patriots place Isaiah Wynn on injured reserve

  2. Not looking like a very good pick. Will miss at least 24 out of 32 games the first two years.

  3. The Jets D isn’t getting enough credit with that spread. Their pass rush is fierce. With Wynn out, Brady is not going to be very comfortable back there on Sunday.

    pretty tough to forecast injuries, he may play 7 straight years after this with no problems (or not)- all picks are a roll of the dice, he clearly is a very good player, but it would be nice if he could stay on the field

    talk about lack of context!
    the mentioned previous replacemments of left tackle were planned for in the offseason, their pro bowl team captain center is also unexpectedly gone for the year, the starting R guard is out indefinitely, the right tackle is playing banged up. And what’s good shape?? only losing a head-to-head and 1 seed to the chiefs? belichick and scar are the best ever, but these are anything but trivial player losses.

  7. billsrthefuture says:
    September 17, 2019 at 5:23 pm
    hahahaha hahahahahaha hahahahaha hahahahahahaha hahahaha hahahaha hahaha hahaha
    ha ha ha ha ha ha hahahahahahahahahahaha hahaha hahahahahahaha hahahahahhaha
    ha ha ha ha ha. Your name is funny, but then your comment. Just the best.

  8. billsrthefuture says:
    September 17, 2019 at 5:23 pm
    Dink and dunk passing game neutralizes fierce pass rush. You need a great secondary that forces Brady to hold on to the ball a little longer for pass rush to affect him. The Jets are not that defense.

  9. Right now this kid is in bust territory. That’s two injuries keeping him out of action and he’s not even got any mileage on him. Still has a chance to turn his career around, but not looking like a good pick.

  10. billsrthefuture says:
    September 17, 2019 at 5:23 pm
    Hopefully your not betting Mom’s house against the spread. NE’s D might cover it all by themselves

  11. Btw, this goes to show what total BS some teams’ fans (looking at you Eli supporters) come out with to defend their own QBs’ lack of performance over extended periods. Brady’s been playing with a line held together by string & quite often had a patchwork o-line in his career.

