Patriots surge to 22.5-point favorites over Jets

With Sam Darnold and Trevor Siemian out, the Jets are down and out. In the eyes of Las Vegas.

The spread for the Week Three game between New England and New York has moved all the way to 22.5 points, via David Purdum of ESPN.com.

Coupled with the Cowboys favored by 21.5 points over the Dolphins, it’s the first time since 1987 that two NFL games in the same NFL week have featured point spreads in excess of 20 points.

According to Purdum, only 35 teams have been favored by 21 or more points in the NFL since 1966. Two of them are happening this week.

Given the way the Dolphins, Jets, and Giants are going, there could be more. The Patriots still play both the Dolphins and Giants at home, the Eagles will still be facing the Dolphins, Jets, and Giants twice, and the Cowboys have upcoming games against the Jets and Giants. The Ravens (who beat the Dolphins by 49) will be playing the Jets, and the Browns (who just beat the Jets by 20) will be playing the Dolphins.