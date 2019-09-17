Raiders cut Jonathan Cooper

Getty Images

Jonathan Cooper‘s NFL career has hit another bump in the road.

Cooper was cut by the Raiders today after two games he didn’t play in. With guard Richie Incognito back from a two-game suspension the Raiders needed a roster spot, and Cooper is the odd man out.

It’s the latest in a long line of disappointments from Cooper, who was selected by the Cardinals with the seventh overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft and considered at the time perhaps the best guard prospect ever to enter the draft.

Cooper never did much for the Cardinals and was eventually traded to the Patriots. He didn’t last long in New England and also didn’t last long in stints in Cleveland, Dallas, San Francisco and Washington.

Now Cooper has again been cut by a team he barely played for, and it’s fair to wonder whether he’ll ever play in an NFL game again.