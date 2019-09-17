Drew Brees to have surgery on Wednesday

Getty Images

After reports that Drew Brees was headed for surgery on Monday, Saints head coach Sean Payton said that the quarterback was going for a second opinion before moving forward with an operation.

It appears that the second opinion was the same as the first one. Ed Werder of ESPN reports that Brees is set have surgery in Los Angeles on Wednesday after going through both consultations.

“I’m confident in the surgery that will take place and will dedicate myself to the rehab process to get back as quickly as I can,” Brees told Werder in a text message.

The surgery will be performed by Dr. Steven Shin and Brees also saw Dr. Tom Hunt in Houston before coming to a final decision about his next step.

Werder adds that a recovery timeline for Brees is expected to come once the surgery is complete. Reports on Monday pegged the timetable at six weeks, which would leave the Saints without their longtime offensive leader for a good chunk of the regular season.