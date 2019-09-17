Report: Five draft picks change hands in Minkah Fitzpatrick trade

Getty Images

The trade that sent defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick from the Miami Dolphins to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night required a total of five draft picks to change hands to seal the deal.

According to Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com, the Dolphins are getting a first-round and fifth-round pick for the 2020 NFL Draft and a sixth-round pick in 2021 from Pittsburgh in exchange for Fitzpatrick, a fourth-round pick in 2020 and a seventh-round pick in 2021.

In essence, the Steelers gave up a first-round pick to Miami in exchange for Fitzpatrick with a pick swap between the two teams in each of the next two drafts. Pittsburgh gets a higher pick in the 2020 draft by getting a fourth-round pick instead of a fifth-round pick while Miami gets the higher value selection in 2021 by getting the Steelers’ sixth-round pick for their seventh-round selection.

As noted by Michael Holley of NBC Sports Boston, the Steelers have made a selection in the first round of the NFL Draft in every draft dating back to 1968. If they don’t find their way into a first round selection between now and April, that streak will come to an end. They are by far the longest streak in the NFL. The Cincinnati Bengals are next on the list having made a first round pick in every draft since 1990.