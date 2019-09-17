Report: Jaguars want two first-round picks for Jalen Ramsey

Posted by Josh Alper on September 17, 2019, 2:42 PM EDT
Getty Images

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey said on Tuesday that he is focused on “being a good teammate while I’m still here” and the uncertainty at the end of that sentence comes from Ramsey’s agent requesting a trade on his client’s behalf.

Ramsey said he was happy to be part of the Jaguars, but the rest of his press conference left little doubt that his mind is on playing somewhere else sooner or later. If it’s going to be sooner, the Jaguars are going to have to find someone willing to pay their asking price.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that asking price is currently two first-round picks. Dianna Russini of ESPN reports that the team has received offers of a first-round pick and other considerations from at least two teams, but it doesn’t appear that’s enough to get a deal done.

Ramsey and the Jaguars are set to play the Titans on Thursday and that may be soon for any deal to go down, but the last few weeks in the NFL have shown that it’s hard to rule anything out.

Permalink 22 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

22 responses to “Report: Jaguars want two first-round picks for Jalen Ramsey

  6. They should take the first round pick + more now and move on. Otherwise it just gets worse in the locker room as Jags season disintegrates , their leverage drops and he’s not as hot a commodity

  7. Then, this means they don’t want to trade him. If Ramsey really wants out, he needs to do it quietly so they can lower this price down.

    No one is going to take Tom Coughlin seriously with such a ridiculous price.

  9. Jon R says:
    September 17, 2019 at 2:45 pm
    Why would any team want to trade even *one* 1st-round pick for a locker room cancer?

    5 0 Rate This

    —————–

    And then watch him demand 14-16 mil per. Laughable.

  12. One first rd pick in John Schneider’s hands can be turned into two 2nds, a 3rd, a three 4ths. That’s how you build a contender. So if Jax wants 2 and then Ramsey wants 100 million contract….after helping his team miss the playoffs last season….this just doesn’t seem like a smart move for any team.

  14. Oh Boo Hoo, I dont like my team, the market I am in does not allow me to “blow up”. I want to go somewhere else, oh boo hoo. This from a guy who at least 3 times in the recent past, had to eat his words after he taunted some opponent and later got torched by them. Good luck getting 2 1’s for this sweetheart of an NFL player. Oh, wait, Redskins on line one, Snyder says “tell him we will pay him more than we paid for Archuletta, 3 1’s if they want it”

  15. Reminds me of the Earl Thomas trade demands by Seattle. The guy hated being there, was destined to leave, they had no interest in keeping him… yet demanded the moon and the stars as trade compensation. A few months later, he walks away scott free in the open market, Seattle gets zero compensation. That’s some impeccable logic right there. Tom Coughlin probably mastermind behind this one.

  16. The Jags don’t expect to get two first-round picks for Jalen Ramsey.
    This is an (admittedly weak and transparent) attempt by management to buy some time with Ramsey while making it appear as though they made a legitimate effort to accommodate him, knowing full well the asking price is too high.
    They hope they can smooth things over and figure something out. More likely, he’ll make more noise, the Jags will fall out of contention sooner than later, and they’ll eventually trade him for much less.

  18. If you wouldn’t trade for Jalen Ramsey, you’re telling on yourself. That’s why your not a general manager. If you need a top-level cornerback who isn’t even in the prime of his career, you’ll throw the house at Ramsey. Also, his teammates love him. There’s absolutely no validity to him benig a locker room cancer. Real nice guy off the field and a heckuva competitor.

  21. I have an idea for you JR. First just find the most oddball way in NFL history to get injured and not practice. Then, become so unhappy with your equipment that you are unable to practice or even show up to the team facility. Of course if all else fails, just call your coach or GM a cracker.

  22. WTH, the Pat’s have no class or morals and will have terrible 1st round picks, they might as well sign another a-hole!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!