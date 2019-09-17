Report: Jaguars want two first-round picks for Jalen Ramsey

Getty Images

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey said on Tuesday that he is focused on “being a good teammate while I’m still here” and the uncertainty at the end of that sentence comes from Ramsey’s agent requesting a trade on his client’s behalf.

Ramsey said he was happy to be part of the Jaguars, but the rest of his press conference left little doubt that his mind is on playing somewhere else sooner or later. If it’s going to be sooner, the Jaguars are going to have to find someone willing to pay their asking price.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that asking price is currently two first-round picks. Dianna Russini of ESPN reports that the team has received offers of a first-round pick and other considerations from at least two teams, but it doesn’t appear that’s enough to get a deal done.

Ramsey and the Jaguars are set to play the Titans on Thursday and that may be soon for any deal to go down, but the last few weeks in the NFL have shown that it’s hard to rule anything out.