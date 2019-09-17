Report: No timeline for NFL decision on Antonio Brown

Posted by Josh Alper on September 17, 2019, 4:20 PM EDT
Getty Images

The NFL met with Britney Taylor on Monday about the allegations of rape and sexual assault that she levied against Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown in a lawsuit last week.

Mark Maske of the Washington Post reports that the meeting with Taylor lasted 10 hours, but it did not end with a decision about placing Brown on the Commissioner-Exempt list. Maske reports there’s no timeline for the league to make their decision because the investigation into Brown’s behavior remains open.

Brown was the subject of another accusation of improper conduct with a woman this week. There’s been no word of an attempt to interview that woman or plans to interview anyone else at this point.

If Brown is placed on the list, he’ll be paid but will be unable to take part in practices or games. The placement would be indefinite and Brown would be able to appeal the league’s decision.

The Patriots return to the field against the Jets on Sunday. If no decision is made to place Brown on the exempt list, he should make his second appearance since signing with the team earlier this month.

42 responses to "Report: No timeline for NFL decision on Antonio Brown

  1. if the NFL wants to regain some of their fanbase they have lost over the past few years coming down on Antonio Brown for his laundry list of offenses is a great place to start. people have grown tired of the antics and lack of action by the league

  2. Hopefully the NFL realizes this is just a money grab. It wouldn’t be fair to do that just off a non-criminal accusation/lawsuit, sets a bad precedent for athletes. Any crazy can start doing it to opposing teams. Let the legal lawsuit play out, otherwise this is really a non-issue and AB shouldn’t be punished by the NFL.

  3. The NFL should just shut up when it comes to violence and the treatment of women because they obviously couldn’t care less.

    The league is full of these turds and there’s more of them everyday.

  5. Thank God for AB, otherwise every story would be about Colin Kaepernick every day forever.

    You keep doing you AB!!!

  9. Roger Goodell should have a private conversation with Rosenhaus and tell him to encourage his client to settle. Sometimes you pay just because you got involved with the wrong woman. That’s life. Pay for your mistake and let everyone move on.

  10. Nothings gonna happen. They gonna keep winning. A.b. will be a role model, and win another superbowl. Life goes on.

  11. Why should anyone expect anything…..its the Pats. Heard anything about Hany Bob Krafts situation. The NFL loves the Pats, Brady and Grumpy Old Cheating Bill…nothing new here.

  12. 55% of the nfl would be suspended if everytime these guys got sued and then were placed on that list. i don t think anyone is dumb enough to think nfl players are good people. they re just good at football.

  13. If they let Tyreek Hill play this season without any suspension or anything at all, then no way they should be able to do anything to AB at the moment. And Hill’s was an actual serious criminal investigation, involving child and domestic abuse. AB is just trying to get extorted by a bitter side chick.

  14. As a Pats’ fan, I’d like nothing better than for Brown to be suspended. keep him away from the Chiefs, the Cowboys and Rams (etc.), but keep him off the field for the Pats. Low life.

  16. If it were any other commissioner in a pro sport I’d feel bad for them being caught between the devil of #metoo and the deep blue sea of ongoing CBA negotiations. But it’s not, it’s Fraudger Goodell so I am more than happy to see him in the crosshairs having to call the ball on something as iffy as this case. He made the bed, he can lay in it.

  17. So, after 10 hours should didn’t have proof enough to even convince Goodell to put him on the exempt list?

    Umm, we have a problem here…A big problem…I can see why he is counter-suing for damages she is currently creating.

    She better back off or the extortion thing here if after 10 hours Goodell isn’t creeped out enough to put him on the list.

  20. chipper41 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 4:22 pm
    if the NFL wants to regain some of their fanbase they have lost over the past few years coming down on Antonio Brown for his laundry list of offenses is a great place to start. people have grown tired of the antics and lack of action by the league

    

    ——————-

    Is this sort of like framing NE for Deflateate to re-direct Goodell trying to protect the Ravens, when in reality if Goodell wasn’t so hellbent on his cheating (protecting all AFC teams not named NE), while framing the Pats when he sees an opportunity? Is it kinda like that, because that’s what it sounds like even though these purported events occurred WHILE he was on the Steelers.

  21. gronknation says:
    September 17, 2019 at 4:29 pm
    55% of the nfl would be suspended if everytime these guys got sued and then were placed on that list. i don t think anyone is dumb enough to think nfl players are good people. they re just good at football.

    

    —————–

    This is true. It’s very easy to file a civil suit. It can be done in any court in America very swiftly.

    Also, Tyreek Hill is active for the Chiefs on a roster, as is Frank Clark and Kareem Hunt, all convicted of domestic assault. So, Goody has himself in quite the pickle if he tries to cheat the Pats here.

  23. mikeypanic says:
    September 17, 2019 at 4:26 pm
    10 hours sounds like a long time

    bye bye AB

    

    ——————–

    Do you have a learning disability. You don’t need 10 hours to know if someone is telling the truth.

    Obviously, if after 10 hours he’s not on the exempt list as the announcement, there is nothing there and the gal is not credible.

  24. ————————-
    Vasteelerfan says:
    September 17, 2019 at 4:29 pm
    ……The NFL loves the Pats, Brady and Grumpy Old Cheating Bill…nothing new here.
    ————————-
    Yes, and they took away draft picks and suspended Brady to save the Patriots money and to also keep Brady fresh for later in the season. By the way, do you believe the Earth is flat and we never landed on the moon?

  25. Love the NFL wont do anything & They Love the Pats comments….
    Just shows me how OUT OF TOUCH WITH REALITY they all are….
    & all the moral police get behind their keyboards & tell us all how classless & despising they are for signing a player like AB…..what’s even more funny is NOBODY cared when he was with Pittsburgh and or Raiders when all these ALLEGED ALLEGATIONS occurred & it wasn’t till after he signed until all of them came to light….
    I just sit back & laugh…..

  26. There’s no precedent for this. Tyreek Hill wasn’t suspended and there was evidence. The league made a huge mistake getting involved.

  27. He’s buddies with Brady, Belichick, and Kraft. He brags of sexual assault. Multiple accusers have come forward. On top of that, he doesn’t pay his bills, stiffing anyone and everyone. He raves on Twitter like a maniac. He’s not a team player — it’s always about him. He’s a narcissist of the first order.

    And we elected him President of the United States.

    Now, about Antonio Brown …

  28. There isn’t one single reason to settle unless the masturbation story is true. It was a reprehensible act and she deserves monetary outcome.

    If he settles for rape allegation, then it means he raped her and for that, he should be thrown out of NFL.

    It is too serious an allegation to settle. If he didn’t rape her, he has to fight it to the end.

  29. cletuspstillwaterjr says:
    September 17, 2019 at 4:25 pm
    Let us not forget Dr. Victor Prisk the list of victims is getting longer.

    Is farting while being examined by a doctor a crime of violence?! Asking for a friend. 🙂

    He did apologize though.

  30. Keep in mind, he still gets paid WHILE on the list, so there is no real harm to do it for even a week.

    10 hours and they still are not convinced? This gal is in serious trouble, legally.

  31. Not arguing that he needs to make a lot better choices, the man is disgusting in many ways. But here is where I struggle with her claim. Forget about her continuing to be around him after two alleged sexual assaults. I’m not a woman and not a rape victim. But I can’t rationalize how someone rapes you and the next morning you go back to his house to “get your stuff”. What stuff is so important that you would put yourself in jeopardy not only going there, but going there alone? Either you didn’t have a key, which means you expected your alleged rapist to be there. Or you did have a key to get in which would validate his argument that there was a consensual relationship.

  32. dignityrules says:
    September 17, 2019 at 4:44 pm
    There isn’t one single reason to settle unless the masturbation story is true. It was a reprehensible act and she deserves monetary outcome.

    If he settles for rape allegation, then it means he raped her and for that, he should be thrown out of NFL.

    It is too serious an allegation to settle. If he didn’t rape her, he has to fight it to the end.

    

    —————————

    Umm, it’s somewhat clear to anyone who reads the broken English on the texts, that he is not talking about masturbating but not ejaculating. He lashes out in anger almost as if her text is talking about being pregnant.

    Get it?

    This take could be wrong, but we don’t know. It’s sort of naive to think they dated, had admitted consensual sex and somehow she is not allowing the sex she once allowed to occur anymore.

    If we can’t see the entire text exchange, it does us no good, but it really looks like she is trying to extort him for financial gain, throwing things at the wall.

    She had a line on her gym and asked him for 1.6 million, for example. He refused, and this is the result. It’s very suspicious.

  33. The patriots are the most cheat oriented fraudulant organization in american history, right up there with the koza nostra. All of their titles or any of their records should be considered a complete screw job to the rest of the league put on specifically by the NFL. Good job guys..the last 2 decades in this league look completely fake and should be looked upon like the steroid era in baseball. Now I’ll excuse you while you look the other way while Bill and the cheats film another opponents practice, Or your officials screw with the clock..or botch another call. Joke.

  36. For those of you saying it’s a money grab, she is not credible, etc. etc. I understand (somewhat) your thoughts. But how about you look as the whole ball of wax that is antonio brown? This dirtbag has cheated many different people, stolen from a charity, had numerous affairs, flaunting it in front of his “girlfriend” but more importantly, in front of his kids, pitched temper tantrums that came close to injuring a young child….. He is a flaming dirtbag POS! Why not suspend him for conduct unbecoming or whatever the NFL calls it? I don’t want his sorry butt on the commish’s list; he’ll get paid on that! Suspend him and bury him. If this is the last story I ever read about this jerk, it will make me a very happy person.

  37. EightRings says:
    September 17, 2019 at 4:43 pm
    He’s buddies with Brady, Belichick, and Kraft. He brags of sexual assault. Multiple accusers have come forward. On top of that, he doesn’t pay his bills, stiffing anyone and everyone. He raves on Twitter like a maniac. He’s not a team player — it’s always about him. He’s a narcissist of the first order.

    And we elected him President of the United States.

    Now, about Antonio Brown …

    

    ———————

    All true except most humans put a lot more value into the POTUS than a football player who is a diva with some behavioral/maturity issues.

    I don’t think you’ll find one Pats fan not acknowledging this. It’s the part about framing someone that Pats fans have a sensitivity towards, because you know.

    lmao

  38. Every thing is hearsay at this point….
    It’s a CIVIL suit, NOT EVEN criminal…..
    Civil suit= Money….this IS what she wants
    Criminal suit= Justice…she doesn’t want this….ask yourself why!!??!!
    ALLEGEDLY sexually assaulted TWICE in 2017….. Why put herself in a position for it to happen again??
    So much doesn’t make sense here….
    AB MAY be a jerk & have some issues….but he’s a very HIGH PROFILE RICH jerk…..THAT is the difference between him & so many others out there…$$$$ , just sayin!!!

  39. No one knows the actual facts here, but there are several things that are undisputed: (1) Brown follows his own rules, not the team rules; (2) he doesn’t pay his bills and treats those that work for him like dirt; (3) he cheats on the mother of his children; and (4) he’s emotionally unstable (See, furniture thrown out of high rise condo). While based on these known factors, the sexual harassment and rape allegations are more likely than not, they have not yet fully investigated or established, and until they are, he shouldn’t be suspended. Regardless, I have a hard time believing Brown’s professional and personal life are going to end all that well.

  40. HagemeisterPark says:
    September 17, 2019 at 4:25 pm
    New England is losing respect and fans by the minute by keeping this guy.

    And if the Patriots cut him another team will pick him up.

    Do you really think NE was the only team that called when he became a FA?

    The real question is will all these same FRAUDS on here CRY if NE released him then he gets picked up by another team?

    And if you think another team WOULD NOT you’re crazy.

    More FAKE outrage because it’s the Patriots.

  41. @chrish561

    The league does not need precedent. We have seen they can do anything to any player, good or bad, for a reason or no reason.

    The league should have suspended Hunt, and they did. The league should have suspended Tyreek Hill, and they did not.

    Should the league suspend Brown for quitting on two teams in less than a year, and these allegations, maybe. But it is anyone’s guess what they will do.

  42. I would hope the NFL comes out an either (a) suspends AB, or (b) says they are not going to suspend AB. The last thing I want it to ready articles week after week about an ongoing investigation. Make the decision and go with it.

