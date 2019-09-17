Patriots signing Caleb Benenoch with Isaiah Wynn week-to-week

Getty Images

The Patriots played without right tackle Marcus Cannon on Sunday and they had left tackle Isaiah Wynn leave the win over the Dolphins with a toe injury, so they’re thinner than they’d like to be on the offensive line heading into Week Three.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they are addressing that by adding a player to the group. Rapoport reports that they are signing former Buccaneers lineman Caleb Benenoch.

Benenoch, who worked out for the Patriots recently, started every game of the 2018 season at right guard for Tampa and also has experience at tackle. The 2016 fifth-round pick was released by the Buccaneers last week.

Wynn went for an MRI on Monday and Rapoport reports that he’s considered week-to-week, so the Pats may be without both of their starting tackles against the Jets this week.