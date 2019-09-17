Steeler place Sean Davis on IR, sign Paxton Lynch to practice squad

Posted by Josh Alper on September 17, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
The arrival of Minkah Fitzpatrick in Pittsburgh has led the Steelers to remove another defensive back from their 53-man roster.

The team announced on Tuesday that safety Sean Davis has been placed on injured reserve. Davis left last Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks and Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that he tore his labrum.

Davis is eligible to be designated for a return later this season. The Steelers are allowed to bring back two players and can designate a player to return after six weeks on I.R.

Davis missed the opening game of the year with an ankle injury. He started and had five tackles against the Seahawks.

In addition to putting Davis on injured reserve, the Steelers also announced that former Broncos first-round pick Paxton Lynch has been signed to the practice squad. Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges are the quarterbacks on the 53-man roster after Ben Roethlisberger‘s season-ending elbow injury.

  1. Even more reason to believe Colbert got swindled by Grier. They partially did this thinking they can save their season and to backfill a Safety due to injury.

    Not going to work.

  4. Not going to work.

    Remember folks this is from the clown who said the Pats would never ever sign AB so take his comment for what its worth ,,,,not much. They needed to replace Sean Davis and they did that….sounds like a good move to me.

  5. All the yahoos calling for Tomlin to be fired I would remind you his record is second only to Grumpy Old Cheating Bill over the last 12 years and just who do you suggest to replace him. The Steelers have always taken their time with coaching moves and to suggest otherwise you don’t know the Steelers.

  6. tylawspick6 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 12:03 pm
    Sean Davis’ contract is up after this season and he’s almost certain to leave in free agency given the money he’s looking. They were going to have a hole at safety either way.

    Getting Fitzpatrick addresses a long-term need beyond this year. Dolphins just happened to be shopping Fitzpatrick at a convenient time.

