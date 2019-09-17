Still no sign of Trent Williams in Washington

Getty Images

There were recent reports that Trent Williams might be reporting to work, with a former teammate saying he was coming “sooner rather than later.”

And yet, there are no signs of the wantaway Washington left tackle.

Via Les Carpenter of the Washington Post, the standoff has now entered its third week, “and it doesn’t appear as if it will end soon.”

The team appears to have dug in on a strategy of fining Williams into compliance. Williams appears to have dug in on a strategy of not caring.

Williams has lost nearly $2 million in game checks and fines so far.

The 31-year-old left tackle has been displeased with the team all offseason, over their handling of his medical condition.