Texans change punters, signing Bryan Anger

Getty Images

The Texans kept Trevor Daniel over Bryan Anger in final cuts. They cut Daniel for Anger on Tuesday.

The team announced the transaction.

Daniel’s 43.5-yard average on 11 punts ranks 10th, while his net of 40.9 ranks 22nd.

The Texans recently worked out former Patriots punter Ryan Allen and former Vikings punter Matt Wile. They worked out Marquette King and Anger on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Daniel earned the job last season as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee. He averaged 43.7 yards on 74 punts as a rookie.

Anger punted four years for Jacksonville and three for Tampa Bay. He has a career average of 46.2.