Titans say Marcus Mariota will practice fully today

Getty Images

The Titans didn’t hold a practice on Monday, but said that quarterback Marcus Mariota would not have taken part in a session had one existed.

A quad injury was given as the reason why Mariota would have been a spectator at the virtual practice. The news about his condition is better ahead of Tuesday’s actual practice.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said at his press conference that Mariota will be a full participant in the session. That should mean he’ll also be in the starting lineup against Jacksonville on Thursday night.

Seven other Titans were listed as non-participants on Monday and Vrabel said some players may remain on track to play Thursday even if they sit out Tuesday’s practice.