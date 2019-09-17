To get the most out of Daniel Jones, the Giants should release Eli Manning

As the Giants move forward with Daniel Jones at quarterback, the move needs to be unequivocal, unconditional, and irreversible. Otherwise, the development of Jones could suffer.

For that reason, it could make sense for the Giants to sever ties with Eli Manning.

Earlier today, we suggested a retirement that would entail Manning getting a chunk of the remaining $10.4 million in 2019 base salary. If Manning isn’t interested in that, the Giants should seriously consider simply cutting the cord on Eli and moving on. Even if it means paying him the full amount of the remaining $10.4 million he’s owed.

Yes, they screwed up. They should have cut Manning before Week One, avoiding the $11.5 million in base salary that became guaranteed as Termination Pay once the regular season began. But they shouldn’t risk screwing up Daniel Jones by having Eli hovering over Jones’ shoulder as Jones tries to reach his potential as quickly as possible.

The Giants already made their $11.5 million mistake by keeping Eli on the team. They will potentially make it worse by keeping Eli around while trying to develop Jones. Absent a clear and complete and unmistakable commitment by Eli to embrace his new role and by the team to not waver and waffle and bench Jones for Eli later in the year, Eli should have no place on the roster, now that the Giants have made Jones the starter.

Even if Eli is all in and the team will treat Jones as QB1 and Eli as QB2 with no chance of further flip-flopping, the media, the fans, and certain high-profile members of the Manning family could clamor for Eli to be reinstalled as the team’s quarterback, if Jones struggles. While Jones may have the mental toughness to withstand those catcalls, it would be better for them to not happen at all.

They won’t happen if Eli isn’t on the team. The best play for the Giants, now that the quarterback of the future is the present starter, is to turn a half-measure into a full-blown removal of Eli Manning from the organization.

  2. If Daniel Jones doesn’t have the mental fortitude to handle (pretty poor) competition, he’s not the guy. The Giants have nothing to gain by cutting Eli now.

  7. Nah, Giants fans have been in the basement long enough to know they have no chance this season, even if they had the love child of Joe Montana and Y.A. Tittle at QB. If Daniel Jones starts stinking up the joint, it’ll just put them in a better position to go after his replacement in next year’s draft. I don’t think Eli has any overwhelming desire to get back to running for his life behind a swiss cheese line, he strikes me as the kind of guy that could be an awesome mentor for the young kid learning the ropes. Maybe it would have been smart to cut Eli and save $10 mil, but quibbling over loose change (by NFL standards) is no way to treat your longtime franchise, Hall of Fame, two-time Super Bowl champ QB. You’ve already paid him, why not hang on to the best backup QB in the league, even if you are its second worst team?

  10. Eli must have pooped in someone’s cornflakes here. Dude’s a pro, always has been. He’s done nothing to suggest he’ll be a distraction. Why limit your backup options to Tanney if you have already paid Eli his money? Cutting Eli makes zero sense. Trade him? Sure, if you can. Have him retire? Okay. Throw away $11M without getting value in return and don’t even keep him around as a backup. That’s dumb.

  11. Eli despite his on field product lately has seen a ton and knows how to prepare. For a Rookie QB seeing that is invaluable, let him backup and teach Jones. Something tells me he’ll retire after this season.
    The man won x2 SB’s do him right – Eagles Fan.

    How about: to get the most out of Eli Manning the Giants should trade him.
    Good idea, but his contract has a no-trade clause.

  14. “As the Giants move forward with Daniel Jones at quarterback, the move needs to be unequivocal, unconditional, and irreversible. Otherwise, the development of Jones could suffer.”

    Totally disagree. If he is so mentally soft he can’t take competition from Eli on the bench he probably won’t make it as a starter anyway.

  15. He’ll go crying to papa, and papa will kiss the boo boo away. Should have been suspended for selling faux merchandise to unsuspecting fans, but got away scott-free with no consequence for his actions.

  18. If Jones has “it” it won’t matter if Eli is around or not. No better way to build a young QB’s readiness than to have him seize his opportunity and keep a vet on the bench by playing well. The Giants are smart enough to not bench the kid at the first, second, or even third sign of trouble. If he really can’t handle it, after multiple chances, well then maybe he isn’t the guy.

  22. This is really, really bad idea. If Jones gets hurt behind that sieve of an offensive line, the Giants will have no one. If Eli can be a good teammate for the rest of the season, he can coach Jones up in a lot of ways and help Jones become a better player.

    They can then trade or cut him after the season.

  23. Eli loves being a New York Giant ,I will leave it at that ! Let Eli decide what capacity he remains in !

  26. If Jones isn’t mentally tough enough to play with Manning still on the roster, then he won’t be successful anyway. They should hold onto him, since the money is committed anyway

  28. Eli isn’t even a top 50 QB in the league anymore. Who would give any pick(7th) and or pay the remainder of his 2019 money? To those Giants fans that think he has any value…..’Let It Go’

  30. “Yes, they screwed up. They should have cut Manning before Week One, avoiding the $11.5 million in base salary that became guaranteed as Termination Pay once the regular season began.”
    What nonsense. Keeping Manning for another year was a smart decision. If Manning was still good, it would give Daniel Jones time to adjust and learn. If not, he would be a strong mentor for Jones, just like Kurt Warner was for Manning when he first started.

    Jones is on a rookie wage contract, so it’s not like both QBs are taking a huge chunk of the salary cap.

  31. Boy Florio, you’re pretty fast and loose with someone else’s money. Wonder if you’d be so inclined if it was coming out of your pocket.

