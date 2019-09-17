Trumaine Johnson benched, won’t ask for trade

Getty Images

The Jets continue to distance themselves from deals made by the previous administration, though they aren’t out from under the financial burden of this one.

Via Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, the Jets benched cornerback Trumaine Johnson last night, in favor of Nate Hairston.

That would be Johnson, of the five-year, $72.5 million contract signed before the 2018 season by previous General Manager Mike Maccagnan when he clearly had money to burn.

Hairston, a former fifth-round pick of the Colts, was acquired in an August trade for a sixth-rounder by new G.M. Joe Douglas. Hairston started the game, and only when he came off for injury late in the fourth quarter did Johnson see the field.

“That was just our decision,” Gase said. “We just decided not to play him.”

The Jets might have been hoping that pairing Johnson with defensive coordinator Gregg Williams would spark something, but it has not. Johnson said he was alternating with the first and second team in practice all week, and didn’t get a “final word” he wouldn’t play. Hairston said he learned he’d start earlier in the week.

“I was going with the ones back and forth all week in practice,” Johnson said. “Didn’t play. I was just there to support my teammates. . . .

“I’ll have to talk to my DB coach and go from there. I want to be here with my teammates. . . . Of course, I’m upset, But again, It’s not about me.”

He said he wouldn’t ask to be traded, but the practical reality is that no one would want that contract unless they packaged an Osweilerian bunch of other stuff to go with it. So now they have an expensive benchwarmer.