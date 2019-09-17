Washington working out running backs

Getty Images

After losing Derrius Guice to injured reserve following knee surgery, Washington is looking at running back depth.

They’re apparently working out several backs today, as they consider whether they need to backfill around Adrian Peterson.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, they’re bringing in former Broncos and Jets back De'Angelo Henderson, who was in camp with the Jets this summer. Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio adds that former Titans back Jeremy McNichols will be part of today’s workout.

While a good Tuesday tire-kicking is a regular part of the NFL calendar, it’s interesting to note which positions teams are looking at, as it pertains to the current roster.