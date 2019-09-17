Xavien Howard is suddenly feeling lonely

Getty Images

Xavien Howard is singing a different tune after the second major trade by the Dolphins this month.

After rattling off the “trust the process” mantra when the Dolphins sent tackle Laremy Tunsil and receiver Kenny Stills to Houston for two first-round picks and a second-round pick, Howard had a much different reaction to the far less surprising trade that has made cornerback Minkah Fitzpatrick a Steeler.

Howard tweeted a clip of Will Smith in the last scene of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, walking around an empty house with no people or furniture.

“I don’t know the exact plan,” Howard said after Tunsil and Stills were traded. “But I’ve got to trust the process of what they’re doing. From [coach Brian Flores] to the front office. Just trust the process. That’s it.”

Howard is one of the only untouchable Dolphins’ players, so he’ll be there to witness how deep the bottom goes this year, and whether “the process” he’s trusting includes a two-year tank with the ultimate goal of drafting Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.