Adam Gase on Trumaine Johnson: It just hasn’t worked out as well as we need it to

Last year, Trumaine Johnson signed a five-year, $72 million contract with the Jets. This year, Johnson hs been benched. That is not ideal.

Jets head coach Adam Gase acknowledged that today, saying he had previously been optimistic about Johnson’s ability to help the Jets win, but through Week Two he hasn’t done that.

“I was, I was. It just hasn’t worked out as well as we need it to. The good thing is we have a long ways to go,” Gase said.

It would be tough for the Jets to get out of Johnson’s contract this year or even next year, so Gase may be right that they have a long way to go. Perhaps at some point a long way down the road Johnson can contribute, but right now that signing looks like a major mistake.