After ugly first two games, Joe Mixon apologizes for his poor play

Getty Images

NFL rushing offenses don’t get much worse than the Bengals have been in their first two games.

Joe Mixon is the primary ball carrier, and he has 27 yards on 17 carries, an average of 1.6 yards per carry. Backup Giovani Bernard has 13 carries for 27 yards, Andy Dalton has two carries for two yards and Tyler Boyd has one carry for three yards. Add it all up and the Bengals are dead last in the NFL in rushing yards, yards per carry and rushing first downs.

Mixon wants fans to know he realizes it needs to be corrected.

“To all my fans and Cincinnati fans I’m sorry for the performance that I displayed for the past two weeks. I promise I will get it right and we will be better,” Mixon wrote on Twitter.

Given that the Bengals’ rushing offense has been awful no matter who’s carrying the ball, it’s clearly not only Mixon’s fault: The offensive line and new coach Zac Taylor’s scheme deserve some scrutiny as well. Regardless, it’s been an ugly start to the season for Mixon, and for the Bengals.