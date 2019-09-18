Antonio Brown won’t face prosecution for alleged Pittsburgh incident

Posted by Mike Florio on September 18, 2019, 1:16 PM EDT
Patriots receiver Antonio Brown has one less potential complication arising from the lawsuit filed against him last week for sexual assault and rape.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL reports that the Allegheny County, Pennsylvania district attorney has explored the alleged incident between Brown and Britney Taylor that occurred in Pittsburgh, but that the statute of limitations prevents criminal charges from being pursued.

Two of the incidents mentioned in Taylor’s complaint occurred in Florida. In Pittsburgh, Brown allegedly “walked in [to a bathroom] with his penis exposed” and then “grabbed and kissed [Taylor] without her consent.”

The other two incidents, which happened in Florida, involving far more troubling allegations, including a claim of forcible rape. It’s unknown whether a criminal investigation or prosecution will occur there.

If Brown ever faces criminal charges for the accusations made by Taylor, he could be placed on paid leave — and he quite possibly would be immediately cut by the Patriots.

6 responses to “Antonio Brown won’t face prosecution for alleged Pittsburgh incident

  1. Is it insensitive by me to think that the first indecent would have eliminated the possibility of the second or third indecent from happening?

  2. factschecker says:
    September 18, 2019 at 1:25 pm
    Is it insensitive by me to think that the first indecent would have eliminated the possibility of the second or third indecent from happening?

    Yes it is.

  4. I can’t stand AB, but all they need to do is watch the videos floating around the internet of these 2 in bed. Nothing in them looks forced to me.

  5. “There is no statue of limitations for the NFL to punish someone.”

    True but there are precedents most recently with Tyreek Hill, and in the past with people like Marcel Darius. The league never even investigated the latter or considered putting him on the exempt list.

    That said, we all know the league is utterly and totally inconsistent in everything they do except counting their cash.

  6. Apparently the woman just go hitched. My instinct tells me her husband pushed her into this or she felt she had to do this to save some sort of face with him.

    “I really didn’t want this — what you see or read happened btw us.”

    “(If you mean that) then it’s assault. You need to file an assault charge.”

