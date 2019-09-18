Antonio Brown won’t face prosecution for alleged Pittsburgh incident

Getty Images

Patriots receiver Antonio Brown has one less potential complication arising from the lawsuit filed against him last week for sexual assault and rape.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL reports that the Allegheny County, Pennsylvania district attorney has explored the alleged incident between Brown and Britney Taylor that occurred in Pittsburgh, but that the statute of limitations prevents criminal charges from being pursued.

Two of the incidents mentioned in Taylor’s complaint occurred in Florida. In Pittsburgh, Brown allegedly “walked in [to a bathroom] with his penis exposed” and then “grabbed and kissed [Taylor] without her consent.”

The other two incidents, which happened in Florida, involving far more troubling allegations, including a claim of forcible rape. It’s unknown whether a criminal investigation or prosecution will occur there.

If Brown ever faces criminal charges for the accusations made by Taylor, he could be placed on paid leave — and he quite possibly would be immediately cut by the Patriots.