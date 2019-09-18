Banged-up Eagles have walkthrough, not practice

Getty Images

The Eagles are dealing with plenty of injuries, and coach Doug Pederson has apparently decided it’s best to give everyone some rest.

As a result, the Eagles canceled practice today and will have only a walkthrough.

A team canceling practice is not unheard of, but it’s unusual this early in the season, and in a week between two Sunday games, when teams typically adhere to a structured routine.

Philadelphia hosts Detroit on Sunday, and the Eagles will hope that a restful week can help get them back on track after Sunday’s disappointing loss.