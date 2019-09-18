Bills warn fans about behavior ahead of home opener

Getty Images

Fair or unfair, Bills fans have developed a reputation for debauchery and destruction of property.

And that was before the team was any good.

Now that they’re 2-0, team officials are warning fans about their behavior ahead of this week’s home opener against the Bengals.

Via Jane Kwiatkowski Radlich of the Buffalo News, Bills vice president of operations and guest experience Andy Major said they’ve made strides in recent years but are hoping to make it even saner.

“Not that long ago, we averaged 30 [in-stadium] arrests per game and 140 ejections a game,” Major said. “Last year we averaged three arrests and 46 ejections a game.

“We’re not perfect. We know that. A small amount of fans will be irresponsible and drink too much. There’s always a few knuckleheads out there who will make it bad for the families.”

The Bills changed some of their parking policies this offseason, creating a “Tailgate Village” to try to curb some of the rampant drinking and diving (usually onto portable tables, some of which are on fire). They also charge more for bus permits, seeing if an economic incentive gets fans to drink differently (as in less, or at least their beer). along with added security and increased law enforcement in an around the stadium (including promises to enforce open container laws), they’re hoping people can actually enjoy the success of the team.