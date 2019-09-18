Cam Newton not at practice

Getty Images

While Ron Rivera seemed to leave the door slightly ajar yesterday, there seems to be very little confidence Cam Newton‘s going to be able to walk through it.

Via Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com, the Panthers quarterback was not at practice Wednesday.

Newton’s in a walking boot again after aggravating the foot sprain he suffered in the preseason, and it appears likely he’s going to miss some time.

They don’t want to say that yet, but it appears that they’ll in fact have to turn to Kyle Allen for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.