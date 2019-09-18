Cowboys expected to waive Taco Charlton, barring last-minute trade

Getty Images

Taco Charlton is about to get his wish.

The Cowboys will move on from the defensive end, who tweeted and then deleted “Free me” earlier this week. Dallas has to make a roster move by 4 p.m. ET to get Robert Quinn activated after he served a two-game suspension.

Charlton is not at practice Wednesday.

The Cowboys have tried to trade him and have another three hours to attempt to find a trade partner, but they will waive Charlton otherwise, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The Cowboys selected Charlton 28th overall in 2017, taking him two picks before the Steelers chose T.J. Watt. Charlton was a healthy scratch the first two games of the season.

He had four sacks in 27 career games.

Dallas also was missing receiver Michael Gallup (knee), receiver Tavon Austin (concussion), defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford (hip), defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (knee) and safety Xavier Woods (ankle) at Wednesday’s practice.