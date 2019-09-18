Daniel Jones: I feel ready

Getty Images

The Giants’ quarterback of the future became their quarterback of the present on Tuesday and Daniel Jones met with the media on Wednesday for the first time since jumping Eli Manning on the team’s depth chart.

Jones said that Manning has been “nothing but supportive” of him since head coach Pat Shurmur informed them of the change and that Manning’s “confidence in me gives me the confidence” needed to step into the job. That confidence leaves Jones feeling like he can handle the job that has been waiting for him since the Giants made him the sixth overall pick of the draft.

“Yeah, I certainly feel good about how far I have come in my preparation and my progress since I got here in the spring, through camp and through these first couple weeks,” Jones said. “We’ll try to make sure we have the best week we can, and I’ll certainly do all I can to be as prepared as possible. Yeah, I feel ready and I’m certainly looking forward to the opportunity.”

Shurmur said on Wednesday that he believes Jones gives the Giants the best chance to win right now, so he’d agree with the rookie’s assessment of his readiness. All that’s left is to get on the field and prove it against the Buccaneers this Sunday.