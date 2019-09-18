Daniel Jones jersey sales skyrocket

Getty Images

He may or may not be able to consistently move the chains. He’s already moving the merch.

Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones has seen a dramatic spike in the sales of his jersey since being named the starter on Tuesday. Via the New York Post, sales of the Jones jersey have skyrocketed by 500 percent.

More Jones jerseys were sold on Tuesday than during the prior two weeks combined. He’s the highest selling NFL player who has yet to start a regular-season game.

No. 8 makes his debut as the Giants’ QB1 on Sunday. On Wednesday, the media will hear from Jones, the man who pulled the trigger on putting him on the field, and the man Jones will be replacing.