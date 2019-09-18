David Njoku may need wrist surgery

Getty Images

Browns tight end David Njoku went into the concussion protocol after landing headfirst on the turf during Monday night’s win over the Jets, but that’s not his only medical concern at the moment.

Njoku was also listed with a wrist injury on Wednesday’s injury report and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that he may need to have surgery to repair it. He’s soliciting multiple opinions about whether he’ll have the operation and it’s not known how long he’d be out in any circumstance.

The 2017 first-round pick didn’t have a catch before getting hurt on Monday and had four catches for 37 yards and a touchdown in the opener.

Demetrius Harris, Pharaoh Brown and Ricky Seals-Jones are the other tight ends on the Cleveland roster.