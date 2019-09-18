Donte Moncrief: Catch one ball and everything goes away

Getty Images

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said this week that he doesn’t know what to make of two miserable outings for wide receiver Donte Moncrief and didn’t commit to putting him back in the lineup after stashing him on the bench for a big chunk of last Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks.

Moncrief dropped four passes in the opener and had a drop against Seattle that turned into Mason Rudolph‘s first career interception. The wideout said that he’s never gone through another stretch like this.

“It’s crazy,” Moncrief said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “First time. It’s just overthinking, putting too much pressure on yourself, trying to be perfect when nobody’s perfect. You just got to go out there and play ball and be yourself.”

Moncrief said he’s operating he believes he just needs to “catch one ball and everything goes away,” but it’s not clear when he’ll get the opportunity to do that after a dismal start to his Steelers tenure.