Doug Pederson: Carson Wentz is “fine” (but how long will that last?)

At a time when plenty of Eagles players are injured, the most important one isn’t. Coach Doug Pederson told reporters on Wednesday that quarterback Carson Wentz is “fine.”

Speculation had swirled that Wentz may have emerged from Sunday night’s loss to the Falcons with some sort of an injury, given the manner in which he was banged around during the game. Even if he’s healthy, the question becomes whether Wentz eventually will suffer an injury that will cause him to miss time.

After Philadelphia’s Week One win over Washington, Wentz told PFT that he’s still trying to strike the “fine balance” between playing aggressively and protecting himself. He also acknowledged that, when in the middle of the fray, he lets his “instincts take over.”

“I won’t play timid,” he said. “I won’t shy away from contact.”

Wentz tried to bolster his ability to take a physical pounding by altering his approach to nutrition, health, and exercise. Still, the more that contact happens, the greater the chance that an injury may occur. All quarterbacks need to find a way to minimize the number of hits they take, in turn to minimize the number of opportunities they have at getting injured.