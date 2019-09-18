Doug Pederson says DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Dallas Goedert day-to-day

Posted by Josh Alper on September 18, 2019, 11:17 AM EDT
Getty Images

Reports this week have indicated that Eagles wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery are likely to miss at least this weekend’s game against the Lions after getting hurt last Sunday night, but head coach Doug Pederson didn’t rule either one out on Wednesday.

Pederson called both Jackson, who has a groin injury, and Jeffery, who is nursing a calf injury, day-to-day ahead of Wednesday’s walkthrough. The Eagles had initially planned to practice on Wednesday, but altered their plans because they have several injured players and Pederson said they could get more work in during a limited session.

Tight end Dallas Goedert is on the list of injured players after he was scratched against the Falcons after hurting his calf in pregame warmups. Pederson also deemed him day-to-day for this week, although it’s tough to read much into that label after Darren Sproles missed most of last season while consistently getting tagged as day-to-day.

However apt the description, decisions about any of the injured players will likely be complicated by the fact that the Eagles will turn around and play the Packers on Thursday night in Week Four.

7 responses to “Doug Pederson says DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Dallas Goedert day-to-day

  2. Wentz 6-17 vs teams over 500 wentz zero playoff wins foles 10-2 vs teams over 500 tons of playoff wins . the eagles play harder and have better chemistry with foles Like I said before the season eagles at best will get bounced in first or second round wentz is not a winner

  3. The hopes we’ve pinned our season on rests on 12 Personnel and DeSean keeping defenses honest.

    Week 2 could’ve been worse but damn…

  4. coolcats23 says:
    September 18, 2019 at 11:30 am
    Did you see him take the team on his back in the second half and give them a lead in the 4th Quarter. He also hit Agholor in the hands for what would have given them the lead again late in the game. The kid is tuff and he’s clutch, unfortunately the team overall came up short.. Don’t be a hater!!!

  6. Cashvibe says:
    September 18, 2019 at 11:43 am
    Did you see him take the team on his back in the second half and give them a lead in the 4th Quarter. He also hit Agholor in the hands for what would have given them the lead again late in the game. The kid is tuff and he’s clutch, unfortunately the team overall came up short.. Don’t be a hater!!!

    *******
    you mean the same defense that sucked with wentz last year and won with foles sucks with wentz again? did you see wentz suck in the first half and only score 20 points the whole game? there is a reason wentz is 6-17 vs teams over 500 remeber when wentz went 5-6 last year then foles steppoed in and the same team won with foles? thanx for proving how much eagles dislike playing with wentz

  7. Who knew the Falcons were this physical that after playing them you needed extra days to recover. Either that or the Eagles are super soft.

