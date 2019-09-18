Drew Brees posts on social media after surgery

Getty Images

Drew Brees had a smile on his face and a cast on his hand after coming out of surgery Wednesday.

The Saints quarterback used social media to post an update on his surgically repaired thumb.

“Step 1. Complete…successful surgery. This is my attempt at giving everybody a [thumbs up],” Brees wrote.

Dr. Steven Shin performed the surgery in Los Angeles.

The Saints have offered no timetable on a return, but they will not place Brees on injured reserve. Reports on Monday pegged Brees’ recovery time at six weeks.

So Step 2 will begin soon enough.