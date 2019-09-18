Eddy Pineiro named NFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

The Bears have found a kicker, and he’s found some success.

Eddy Pineiro was named NFC special teams player of the week, after hitting a game-winning field goal Sunday.

His 53-yarder to beat the Broncos cemented his place as their current answer at the problematic position, and helped ease some of the pressure they created by making it a thing all offseason.

Pineiro won the competition that saw nine guys kicking at rookie minicamp and countless moves throughout the offseason.

Now, he’s perfect on the season so far (4-of-4 on field goals), which means he’s the most popular guy in Chicago. At least until he misses.