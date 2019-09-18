Eli Manning doesn’t currently plan to waive his meaningless no-trade clause

Getty Images

Eli Manning‘s contract contains a no-trade clause. Even if it didn’t, he’d have one.

Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reports that Manning has no current plan to waive his no-trade clause.

Even if Manning didn’t have a no-trade clause, his willingness to embrace a new team would be a major factor in whether a trade would actually occur. No one wants a quarterback who isn’t all in, and if another team were interested in Eli but Eli weren’t interested in said other team, the deal wouldn’t go through.

The bigger impediment for a Manning trade isn’t the no-trade clause but no trade interest. Of all the teams that have lost starting quarterbacks (and there are several), no one seems to be willing to make a deal.

While that could change if/when other quarterbacks get injured, most teams seem to be intent on going with the next man up who already knows the offense — especially since that is the ultimate protection against being pressured into signing Colin Kaepernick.

Besides, the Giants may have been the last team in the league to realize that Eli isn’t the guy he used to be. What other team would look at an aging Eli as the answer?

For now, none. At some point, there could be enough injuries to open a spot elsewhere. It may take a lot of injuries to make that happen.