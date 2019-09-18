Eli Manning “obviously disappointed” by benching

Posted by Josh Alper on September 18, 2019, 1:27 PM EDT
When Giants quarterback Eli Manning met with reporters on Monday, he said that he didn’t want to deal with any hypothetical questions about what he’d do if the team opted to start Daniel Jones this week.

The hypothetical became the actual on Tuesday when the Giants announced that they have indeed opted to make a change at quarterback. Jones will start and Manning will serve as his backup after the Giants went 0-2 to start the season.

Manning said on Wednesday that he’s “obviously disappointed” that the team has opted to go in that direction, but knew that something like this is “part of the deal” when a team drafts a quarterback with the sixth overall pick. He said he wasn’t “going to go into” whether he felt misled about the Giants’ plans for the season and also fielded a question about waiving his no-trade clause.

“I’m just taking it day by day and figuring out how to run the scout team,” Manning said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

Manning added that he’s not dying and the season’s not over, but running something other than a scout team again is likely dependent on injuries to Jones and other quarterbacks around the league. That’s a big shift for a player who has started all but one Giants game since the middle of the 2004 season.

  4. The Jets would be logical. he’d just move to the other end of the building. Or the Saints as a temporary fix. His dad was a star in New Orleans. I’d assume he’d be welcomed to steer the ship for a veteran squad. There are places he’d be wanted right?

  5. He’s still getting millions for being on the team right? Not a lot of sympathy for him.

    He’s made over 200 million, defrauded fans with scam merchandise and could happily retire and do nothing but enjoy himself the rest of his life.

    Or he can choose to stay and run the scout team. Doesn’t seem like a difficult decision to me.

  6. If Eli played for the Patriots, he would still be playing. At this moment, there isn’t a single throw that Brady can make that Eli can’t, mobility wise they are about the same. They both have experience and have seen all sorts of defenses. In the end it comes down to who won the lottery of playing in the Patriots system.

  7. I know Eli is not as sharp as he used to be, and you can see him bailing to protect himself. But jeez…..for years he was on an island by himself while the rest of the team fell apart around him. All started when they canned Coughlin instead of Reese. Eli is a good soldier and 5 years from now he will not be able to pay for a beer for himself in New York. Thanks for the effort and class Eli, God Bless.

  8. “Or the Saints as a temporary fix. His dad was a star in New Orleans.”

    Eli is 38-59 since 2013. His QBR is 23rd-best in the NFL this year.

    What on Earth makes you think he’s currently any better than Teddy Bridgewater????

    Nobody is trading for Eli because Eli isn’t a good QB. It’s truly that simple.

