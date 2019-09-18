Eli Manning “obviously disappointed” by benching

Getty Images

When Giants quarterback Eli Manning met with reporters on Monday, he said that he didn’t want to deal with any hypothetical questions about what he’d do if the team opted to start Daniel Jones this week.

The hypothetical became the actual on Tuesday when the Giants announced that they have indeed opted to make a change at quarterback. Jones will start and Manning will serve as his backup after the Giants went 0-2 to start the season.

Manning said on Wednesday that he’s “obviously disappointed” that the team has opted to go in that direction, but knew that something like this is “part of the deal” when a team drafts a quarterback with the sixth overall pick. He said he wasn’t “going to go into” whether he felt misled about the Giants’ plans for the season and also fielded a question about waiving his no-trade clause.

“I’m just taking it day by day and figuring out how to run the scout team,” Manning said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

Manning added that he’s not dying and the season’s not over, but running something other than a scout team again is likely dependent on injuries to Jones and other quarterbacks around the league. That’s a big shift for a player who has started all but one Giants game since the middle of the 2004 season.