Eric Fisher having core muscle surgery Thursday

Getty Images

Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher was a late addition to last week’s injury report with a groin injury and he wound up being pulled from the win over the Raiders after making it into the lineup to start the game.

Fisher won’t be back in the lineup to face the Ravens this week. Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder said on Wednesday that Fisher is headed to Philadelphia to see a specialist for core muscle surgery.

The specialist is likely Dr. William Meyers as he regularly works with NFL players who need the kind of surgery that Fisher requires this week.

Cam Erving will start in place of Fisher and it’s unclear at this point what kind of timeline there is for Fisher’s return to action.