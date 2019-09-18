J.J. Arcega-Whiteside feels ready to step up for Eagles

Getty Images

The Eagles saw wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery leave last Sunday’s loss to the Falcons with injuries and it looks like both players may continue to be sidelined when the Lions come to Philadelphia this weekend.

That would lead to expanded roles for several players, including second-round pick J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. He played 75 snaps against Atlanta after playing five snaps when everyone was healthy in Week One, but only caught one pass for four yards during that playing time.

Arcega-Whiteside believes he’s capable of providing more.

“I’m ready,” Arcega-Whiteside said, via the team’s website. “That’s what I’ve dreamed about. That’s why I’m here, to help this team win.”

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said this summer that he thought the rookie could be an explosive piece of the offense. Seeing that prediction come to fruition would be a major relief for a shorthanded offense.