Jalen Ramsey, Cam Robinson to play Thursday for Jaguars

The biggest question mark on the Jaguars roster will play Thursday against the Titans, and he isn’t on the injury report at all.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said that cornerback Jalen Ramsey will play this week, despite his trade request.

Of course, that presents a risk for both Ramsey and the Jaguars, but the star cornerback said yesterday he planned to be a “good teammate” as long as he was in Jacksonville.

“Jalen and I have always had a good open relationship,” Marrone said, via Tiffany Blackmon of NFL Network. “We sat down yesterday and talked about what went on with him and I, . . . that’s behind us right now.”

As far as players whose status has been up in the air for more conventional reasons, Marrone said that left tackle Cam Robinson was going to play as well, after missing the first two games with a knee issue.

Linebacker D.J. Alexander (hamstring) and tight end Josh Oliver (hamstring) have been ruled out for the game. Cornerback A.J. Bouye (hip) and safety Josh Robinson (foot) are listed as questionable.