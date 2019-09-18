James Conner should be ready for Sunday

Getty Images

The Steelers will be starting a new quarterback and may make changes at wide receiver, but at least their running back appears to be fine.

Via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com, Steelers running back James Conner said he anticipated being ready to play Sunday against the 49ers, even though he didn’t know if he’d practice today.

Conner injured his knee late in the loss to the Seahawks, but his casual attitude suggests that he’s going to be fine.

With Mason Rudolph getting his first start in place of the injured Ben Roethlisberger, they need all the stability they can get on offense.