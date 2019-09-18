Joe Mixon exits the Bengals’ injury report

Getty Images

As the Bengals try to get their first win of the Zac Taylor regime, they’ll apparently have a fully healthy starting running back.

Joe Mixon, listed as questionable for Week Two with an ankle injury, is off the injury report in advance of the Week Three game at Buffalo.

Mixon recently apologized for his poor play through the first two games of the season. He has only 27 yards on 17 carries, a woeful performance for a player who was expected by many to stake him claim to being one of the best tailbacks in football.

Instead, Mixon is averaging only 1.6 yards per carry during his team’s 0-2 start. For Week Three, his health apparently won’t be an issue. His performance could still be.