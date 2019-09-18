Larry Fitzgerald has done something he has never done

Getty Images

Wasn’t Larry Fitzgerald supposed to be nearing the end?

The Cardinals receiver isn’t playing like it.

Fitzgerald, 36, has had his career rejuvenated by Kyler Murray. He has 100 yards in each of his first two games for the first time in his 16-year career.

“He throws it to me in traffic and contested catches, and I’ll make plays for him,” Fitzgerald said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. “I mean, that’s how you build your confidence with your quarterback. And I remember developing that with Josh McCown and Kurt Warner and Carson Palmer, all the guys that I played with. It’s just about getting out there on the practice field, them trusting you to make a play, you make the play, and then they say, ‘OK, I can fit this ball into some of the tight windows,’ and that’s how it develops.”

Fitzgerald last season failed to get to 1,000 yards for the first time since 2014, but he still led the team in receiving yards for the fourth consecutive year. He briefly considered retirement before deciding he didn’t want to go out on the bottom.

Now, he is providing a “security blanket” for his rookie quarterback, with Kliff Kingsbury already campaigning for Fitzgerald to play a few more years.

“He’s one of those guys that wherever you put him, he feels like he’s open,” Kingsbury said. “Even when the guy’s plastered right on him, he’s like, ‘Just throw it to me, and I’ll catch it.’ That’s what he does.”

Fitzgerald’s 217 receiving yards are his second most through two games, just behind the 225 he had to start the 2005 season.