Melvin Gordon says he’s “going to play somewhere”

Getty Images

Holdout running back Melvin Gordon isn’t getting what he wants from the Chargers.

He didn’t get what he was hoping from their fans last year either.

Via Eric Williams of ESPN.com, Gordon said during a social media chat with his followers yesterday that he was “going to play somewhere” this season and that “it would be a waste of talent” if he didn’t.

The Chargers have drawn their line, saying if he plays for them it will be under the terms of his existing contract, after efforts to reach agreement on an extension failed. He’s been granted permission to seek a trade, but apparently hasn’t found one.

Gordon also said that he was disappointed in the local reaction, saying that despite going 12-4 and reaching the playoffs, the year “was good, but nobody [fans in L.A.] cared.”

They may care less now, at least about him.