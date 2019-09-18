No practice for Devin Singletary on Wednesday

Getty Images

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said on Monday that the team was still gathering information about the condition of running back Devin Singletary‘s hamstring after he was injured in last Sunday’s win over the Jets and they learned enough to know that Singletary shouldn’t be on the practice field on Wednesday.

The Bills have released their first injury report of the week and it shows that Singletary did not participate in the practice at all. The rookie has provided a spark to the offense in the first two weeks by averaging 12.7 yards per carry, but another absence on Thursday would make it unlikely that the team will be able to call on him against the Bengals.

Cornerback Taron Johnson was the only other Bills player to miss practice because of injury. He’s also dealing with a hamstring issue.

Wide receiver John Brown, linebacker Lorenzo Alexander and tackle Ty Nsekhe all got rest days.